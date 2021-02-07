Zap Trading 55.1% Higher This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $26.97 million and $1.32 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.01184816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.01 or 0.06212112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016874 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

