ZB Token (ZB) Price Up 11.7% This Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $147.90 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00063098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.01134434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.89 or 0.06229432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.