ZBG Token (ZT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.49 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and $4.49 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.07 or 0.01228648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.29 or 0.06693442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

