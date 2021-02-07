Zcash Price Tops $92.80 (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $92.80 or 0.00242179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $985.00 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00089599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,080,450 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

