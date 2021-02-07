ZClassic Price Reaches $0.44 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $46,564.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00238898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00085648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00030685 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,110,181 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

