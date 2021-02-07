ZCore Reaches One Day Volume of $5,125.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $725,285.69 and approximately $5,125.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One ZCore token can currently be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,782,649 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

