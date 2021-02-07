Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $407.11 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $419.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.44.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,913 shares of company stock worth $15,287,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

