Zeepin Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $187,180.43 and approximately $48,640.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00177471 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00062300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00062535 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00231226 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00073049 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.