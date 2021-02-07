Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $188,066.99 and $41,162.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00051780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00180547 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00232505 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00074222 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

