ZelaaPayAE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $105,966.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $131,100.61 and $105,966.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007802 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,185,589 tokens. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

