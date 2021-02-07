ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 141.2% against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00173837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00239985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055309 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00072848 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

