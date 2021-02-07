Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0008 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 36% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $146,574.10 and $7,469.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,643.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.30 or 0.01141972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.14 or 0.00473917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039165 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006173 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,391,886 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

