Zeusshield Hits One Day Volume of $1,768.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $231,065.72 and approximately $1,768.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.06 or 0.01241421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.68 or 0.06467719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

