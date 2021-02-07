ZeuxCoin Price Down 45.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $323,262.32 and $16,299.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.01089105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.84 or 0.06118133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00031401 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

