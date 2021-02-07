Zilla (ZLA) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $180,974.13 and $3,481.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.43 or 0.01142511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.27 or 0.06254869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

