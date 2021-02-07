ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0040

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $23,042.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00186203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00064047 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00232610 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,440 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

