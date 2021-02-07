Zippie Price Up 70.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. One Zippie coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $457,814.96 and $740.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zippie alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.72 or 0.01237424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.14 or 0.06273796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Zippie Coin Profile

Zippie (ZIPT) is a coin. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 coins. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zippie is an Ethereum based mobile application for blockchain decentralized apps, protocols and currencies. Zippie intends to offer anyone with a phone an easy access to the world of decentralized apps and services by providing users with a digital identity, wallet, and access to dApp store. ZIPT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Zippie app. “

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.