ZKSwap (ZKS) Reaches Market Cap of $61.30 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 41.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $61.30 million and $1.80 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00003938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00176241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00062670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063174 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00230725 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00072798 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

ZKSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.