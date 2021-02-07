Zloadr (ZDR) Price Tops $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 53% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $57,300.13 and approximately $77,550.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.26 or 0.01254427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.62 or 0.06373380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

