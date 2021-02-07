Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,050,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,446,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,589,000 after buying an additional 45,783 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $159.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

