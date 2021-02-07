Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $419.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 537.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

