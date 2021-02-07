ZPER (ZPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. ZPER has a market cap of $366,493.77 and $55.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZPER has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00094901 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003647 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

