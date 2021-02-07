ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $168.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $227,743.64 and approximately $168.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00386673 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,158,660,593 coins and its circulating supply is 14,119,435,540 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

