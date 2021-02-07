ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $168.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $227,743.64 and approximately $168.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00386673 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,158,660,593 coins and its circulating supply is 14,119,435,540 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

