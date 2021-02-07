Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,088 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

