Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after buying an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 597,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.19.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.93. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $120.29.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

