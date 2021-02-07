Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 23,389 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of American Financial Group worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,220,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 701,165 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 659.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 226,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 308.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 631,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $100.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

