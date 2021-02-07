Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.73 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after buying an additional 193,494 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after buying an additional 209,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

