Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after acquiring an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after acquiring an additional 523,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after acquiring an additional 494,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $223.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.49. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $224.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

