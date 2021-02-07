Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 122,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Argus lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.