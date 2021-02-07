Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,778 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.