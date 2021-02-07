Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 731 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after purchasing an additional 460,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Equifax by 50.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after acquiring an additional 208,640 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after acquiring an additional 174,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $24,493,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $178.64 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.00 and its 200-day moving average is $168.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.91.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

