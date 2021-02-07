Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $660.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.