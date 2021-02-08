$0.02 EPS Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.92 million, a P/E ratio of -57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

