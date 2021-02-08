-$0.08 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twilio.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Macquarie began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.26.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,204. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $404.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.12 and its 200 day moving average is $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of -140.62 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

