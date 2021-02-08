$0.13 EPS Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. National Vision reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $49.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,227.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Vision by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,796,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,666,000 after purchasing an additional 409,934 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in National Vision by 1.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in National Vision by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in National Vision by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

