-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($4.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 28.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 108,942 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

GDEN stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.66.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

