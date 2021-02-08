0Chain Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $38.27 million and approximately $918,524.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00034766 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

