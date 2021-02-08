0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $2.13 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.69 or 0.01056858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.63 or 0.05381056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

