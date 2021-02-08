0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $963,997.80

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $963,997.80 and $32,405.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.38 or 0.01142383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.76 or 0.05896040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00032297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

