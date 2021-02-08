$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $718.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in M.D.C. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $59.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

