$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $70.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

