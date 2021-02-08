$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.59. Autoliv posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

ALV stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $33,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

