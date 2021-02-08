100,027 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,880,000 after buying an additional 1,322,503 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,716,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,627,000 after buying an additional 1,843,385 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,554,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,479,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,671,000 after buying an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $45,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

MDU stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

