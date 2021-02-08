1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.94 ($30.52).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €20.97 ($24.67) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a one year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a one year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.63 and a 200-day moving average of €21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

