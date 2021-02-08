111 (NASDAQ:YI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.06

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 18507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. Analysts anticipate that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 111 stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of 111 worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

