1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.94 ($30.52).

Get 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) alerts:

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) stock opened at €20.97 ($24.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.06.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.