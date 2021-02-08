$128.14 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce $128.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.90 million and the lowest is $123.60 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $133.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $518.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.70 million to $538.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $556.80 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $561.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

EPAC opened at $21.00 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 350.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

