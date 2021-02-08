12Ships 1-Day Volume Tops $2.81 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, 12Ships has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. 12Ships has a total market cap of $21.76 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.69 or 0.01056858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.63 or 0.05381056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000150 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,975,423,490 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.