$152.84 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post $152.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $423.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $361.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.05 million to $391.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $746.09 million, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $775.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $176.08 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

